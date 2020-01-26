LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals took a moment during their halftime game against Clemson to honor basketball history.

The crowd cheered as the 1975 Final Four squad took center stage with beloved former Coach Denny Crum and stars Junior Bridgeman and Allen Murphy.

The team made it to the Final Four 45 years ago but would ultimately fall to the eventual champions UCLA.

For this bunch of Cards, it felt good being back on the court together.

"Even if you don't see the guys every year, there's just something about being in the trenches, something about playing together, something about seeing guys at their best and guys at their worst," Junior Bridgeman said.

The Cards ended the 1975 season with a 28-3 record and was also the Missouri Valley Conference champions.

