LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is calling on Big Blue Nation and people across the country to help one of their own.

Hayley Robic, the daughter of assistant coach John Robic, has been diagnosed with liver cancer

In his post on social media, Calipari wrote in part, "One of the greatest things about our fan base is it's an army of people who rally around one another when someone needs help. This is one of those times."

If you're interested in being tested to see if you're a match, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





