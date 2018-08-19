VANCOUER, British Columbia (AP) - Daniel Royer scored his second goal of the game in the 90th minute to give the New York Red Bulls a 2-2 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

With New York (15-6-3) playing a man down, Tyler Adams set up the tying goal with a free kick into the box. Royer beat a couple of defenders and chipped the ball past goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic. Royer opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

The Red Bulls played a man short after Michael Murillo was given his second yellow card in the 84th minute.

Defender Kendall Waston scored twice on headers for Vancouver (9-9-7). The Whitecaps are battling Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders for a spot in the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Waston scored in the 42nd and 60th minutes to put Vancouver ahead.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.