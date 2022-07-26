Former Louisville Cardinal Damion Lee to host golf scramble in August

Lee's scramble will benefit his “Lee Way Foundation,” which offers financial resources for scholarships, clinics and local programs to kids.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former University of Louisville basketball star Damion Lee is hosting a golf scramble.

The scramble will benefit his “Lee Way Foundation,” which offers financial resources for scholarships, clinics and local programs to kids.

It will take place on Aug. 8 at the University Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville.

Lee just signed a free agent contract with the Phoenix Suns. He was with the Golden State Warriors the last four seasons and just won his first NBA championship.

If you would like to sign up for a team or to find out more about the gold scramble, click here for more information.

