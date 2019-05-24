LEXINGTON, Ky. — Father/Son basketball camps are a dime a dozen, but the University of Kentucky is stepping things up a notch with a Father/Daughter basketball camp.

In a release by the men's basketball program, Director of Athletic Communications and Public Relations Eric Lindsey writes this change comes after "the Big Blue Nation spoke and the Kentucky men's basketball program listened."

The program will be modeled off the popular father/son camp. Participants will be coached by their favorite Kentucky coaches and play alongside their favorite Wildcats. Then they'll compete against other father/daughter teams in different competitions, showcasing their new skills from the camp.

Signing up a dad/daughter team costs $198. Camp cost includes lunch, a camp t-shirt, two sessions of instruction and competition, and pictures and autographs with UK staff and players.

The camp is on June 22 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. To register, you can click below.

