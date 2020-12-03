LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ACC Tournament will continue today's games, per ACC Commissioner John Swofford. Swofford said the situation remains fluid, No. 15 Louisville plays Syracuse at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The press conference comes a day after the conference announced that games would be played with only "essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present."

The NCAA made a similar decision announcing that all NCAA tournament games will be played without fans in attendance.

