LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Mallory Comerford won gold and helped set a world record and Kelsi Worrell Dahlia tied her own American record in a fast day of racing at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, Korea.

In the 50M butterfly, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden won her third consecutive title with a time of 25.02. Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands won her second silver medalist, boarding a 25.35, while Egyptian Farida Osman won her country’s first medal of the championships with a bronze medal-winning time of 25.47.

Kelsi Worrell Dahlia touched just one- hundredth of a second shy of a medal, but tied her own American Record, posting a time of 25.48. France’s Marie Wattel touched fifth, going 25.50.

United States' Kelsi Dahlia starts in her women's 50m butterfly semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

AP

In the 4 x 100 mixed free relay, the United States dueled Australia, when leadoff swimmer Team USA’s Caeleb Dressel went 47.34 to edge Australia’s Kyle Chalmers’ time of 47.37. Zach Apple swam the second leg the Americans to keep the lead with a split of 47.34. Australia went ahead as Emma McKeon split a 52.06 on the 3rd leg to Mallory Comerford’s 52.72. Simone Manuel of Team USA (52.00) and Australia’s Bronte Campbell (52.36) anchored to put USA atop the podium with a new World Record time of 3:19.60. Australia touched in 3:19.97 to set a new national record. France won bronze with a time of 3:22.11.