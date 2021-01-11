Titans beat Colts 34-31 after Wentz throws 2 late-game interceptions

The Colts are now three games behind the AFC South-leading Titans.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts (3-5) are now three games behind AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (6-2) after Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes but had two costly interceptions late in the game.

Both teams failed to score on their first possession in overtime, but a Wentz interception led to Randy Bullock kicking a 44-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime, capping a wild finish.

The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation to set up overtime and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7 1/2 minutes after throwing only one all season.

In addition to Tennessee taking a three-game lead in the AFC South, the team also earned its third season sweep in the series.

After the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich said he thought the team played hard and the will to win was there, but it didn't come together in the end.

"We've got good players, we have a good team, and we need to start winning some games, and I think we'll do that," Reich said.

Reich also took the blame for Wentz's first interception in the game that resulted in a touchdown to give the Titans the lead with 1:30 left in the game.

"That was 100% my fault," Reich said. "It was a bad call."

Wentz also said he was beating himself up over the play, saying he was trying to throw it it in the dirt and ended up forcing it.

"That one I am still mad at myself," Wentz said.

The Colts have very little time to rest as they host the New York Jets (2-5) Thursday, Nov. 4. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Colts vs. Titans highlights 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16

Below is a recap of the Colts vs. Titans game:

Overtime

4:36 p.m. — Titans kicker Randy Bullock makes 49-yard field goal to end the game in overtime. Titans - 34, Colts - 31.

34-31. Wentz w a bad decision at the end of the game and in overtime …colts 3 games back now. Painful — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) October 31, 2021

Carson Wentz repeatedly tells us in interviews he’ll always be towing the line. We’ve seen such good from Wentz over the last few weeks & when the #Colts needed they good most, the bad showed up. Some poor decision making on full display.



2 INTs late at the most critical times. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 31, 2021

4:30 p.m. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz's pass intended for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is intercepted by Titans free safety Kevin Byard. Titans get the ball at the Colts' 32-yard line.

4:25 p.m. — Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart sacks Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Titans punt the ball back to the Colts.

4:20 p.m. — Colts win the coin toss and get the ball to start overtime.

Fourth quarter

4:18 p.m. — Titans let the clock run out with the game tied at 31.

To overtime we go. Can’t forget how big this game is for the #Colts. A win and they’re 1 game back from the #Titans in the AFC South. Split the series. They stay alive. A loss and it’s…let’s not even go there.



Colts win the toss. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 31, 2021

4:17 p.m. — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill sacked by Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Tannehill is injured in the play with 22 seconds left in the game.

4:14 p.m. — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs the ball into the end zone. Colts kicker Michael Badgley's extra point is good. Game tied at 31 with 22 seconds remaining.

ALL TIED UP.



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/FCE9V2yu1q — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 31, 2021

Look, as AWFUL as that Carson Wentz interception was with 1:30 left to play, he went out there and led this offense (with some help from that little yellow flag) down the field to tie it up with :22 remaining.



35-35 all. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 31, 2021

4:12 p.m. — Titans safety Kevin Byard called for defensive pass interference on pass intended for Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin. 42-yard penalty, and the Colts have the ball at the Titans' 1-yard line with 25 seconds left.

4:10 p.m. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz throws 38-yard pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on 3rd & 16.

4:05 p.m. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw the ball away to avoid the safety in the end zone, but the Titans intercepted it at the 1-yard line and ran it in for a touchdown. Extra point is good. Titans - 31, Colts - 24.

3:58 p.m. — Colts defensive end Kemoko Duray sacks Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Titans have the ball at their own 42-yard line on 3rd & 19 with 2 minutes remaining in the game.

3:57 p.m. — Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is out for the rest of the game and is being examined for a concussion, according to 13Sports' Taylor Tannebaum.

T.Y. Hilton is out and being evaluated for a concussion. He was clearly shaken up. https://t.co/aP2W6KM1wG — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 31, 2021

3:56 p.m. — Titans running back Derrick Henry gets first down on 4th & 1. 3:17 remaining in the game.

3:50 p.m. — Penalty on the Colts keeps them out of field goal range and forces them to punt. 5:25 remaining in the game. Colts - 24, Titans - 24.

3:46 p.m. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is sacked on 3rd & 10, but defensive holding called against Titans. 1st & 10 for Colts at their own 48-yard line.

3:41 p.m. — Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was injured while attempting to catch a pass. He walked off the field on his own.

Man, T.Y. Hilton can’t catch a break. Went down hard after an incompletion. He walked off on his own, though. Trainers in tow.



This is just his 2nd game this season. He’s missed time with neck and quad injuries. pic.twitter.com/WB38YqoQ0s — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 31, 2021

3:32 p.m. — Titans kicker Randy Bullock makes 46-yard field goal to tie the game with 11:15 remaining. Colts -24, Titans - 24.

Third quarter

3:24 p.m. — Titans have the ball at their own 46-yard line on 2nd & 6 as the third quarter ends. Colts - 24, Titans - 21.

3:18 p.m. — Colts tight end Jack Doyle catches 5-yard touchdown pass. 1:21 remaining in the third quarter. Kicker Michael Badgley's extra point is good. Colts - 24, Titans - 21.

We have a good one! Colts take the lead again…the pride of Cathedral -jack Doyle w the TD. 24-21 4th quarter should be wild — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) October 31, 2021

3:17 p.m. — Titans free safety Amani Hooker called for defensive pass interference on Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal, which led to a 41-yard gain for the Colts.

3:10 p.m. — Titans challenging incomplete pass play on 3rd & 12. 4:03 remaining in the third quarter.

2:55 p.m. — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill passes to wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the end zone for a touchdown. Extra point is good. 7:42 remaining in the third quarter. Titans - 21, Colts - 17.

2:50 p.m. — Titans go for it on 4th & 2 at the Colts' 47-yard line. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill fakes a handoff to running back Derrick Henry and runs the ball himself for the first down.

As great as the first 7 min of this game was for the #Colts, it turned w/ 4:24 left in 2Q.



A Tyquan Lewis interception turned into a fumble/knee injury for the DE and then the #Titans scored on the very next play to tie it.



Colts up 17-14 at half. Titans get ball to start 2nd. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 31, 2021

Second quarter

2:31 p.m. — Colts kicker Michael Badgley makes 34-yard field goal to end the first half. Colts - 17, Titans - 14.

2:26 p.m. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz runs the ball to the Titans' 16-yard line with 0:32 remaining in the first half.

2:16 p.m. — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs for 32 yards, but Colts guard Chris Reed is called for holding.

2:13 p.m. — Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown scores on a 57-yard touchdown pass. Extra point is good. 4:13 remaining in the first half. Colts - 14, Titans - 14.

Welp…that turned in a hurry. Xavier Rhodes misses a tackle… AJ Brown takes it downtown.. 57!yards. Tie game. @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) October 31, 2021

2:09 p.m. — Colts defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis intercepts Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill's pass but fumbles the ball, which was recovered by the Titans. Lewis was injured on the play and will not return to the game.

Here’s the scene after #Colts DE Tyquan Lewis intercepted the ball, went down grabbing his knee on the return and fumbled back into the #Titans hands. Pretty much the entire bench emptied to send No. 94 off on the card. Never a good thing. pic.twitter.com/62pm369Qlp — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 31, 2021

2:01 p.m. — Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke is injured during Titans running play.

1:51 p.m. — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill's pass in the end zone is complete to tight end Geoff Swaim for a touchdown. Extra point is good. 12:07 remaining in the first half. Colts - 14, Titans - 7.

First quarter

1:42 p.m. — End of first quarter. Titans have the ball inside Colts territory at the 43-yard line. Colts - 14, Titans - 0.

1:35 p.m. — Colts go for it for the third time on fourth down. Quarterback Carson Wentz's pass intended for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is incomplete. Titans take over possession at their own 40-yard line.

1:22 p.m. — Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. catches his second touchdown pass of the day. Kicker Michael Badgley's extra point is good. Colts - 14, Titans - 0.

Couldn’t ask for a better start.



•Carson Wentz ➡️ Michael Pittman TD

•Kenny Moore II ➡️ INT

•Carson Wentz ➡️ Michael Pittman TD#Colts up 14-0, 7 minutes in. Jonathan Taylor already has 61 yards. Another week, another game for the second-year duo to shine. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 31, 2021

1:20 p.m. — Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II intercepts Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill's pass, runs 33 yards to make it to the Titans' 7-yard line.

1:14 p.m. — Colts go for it on 4th and goal at the Titans 2-yard line. Quarterback Carson Wentz passes to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in the end zone for a touchdown. Kicker Michael Badgley's extra point is good. Colts - 7, Titans - 0.

PITT FOR SIX. 🙌



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/obSCUXBnBS — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 31, 2021

1:08 p.m. — Colts running back gets a first down with a 7-yard run. Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons injured in the play. Colts will have 1st & 10 on Tennessee's 17-yard line.

1:06 p.m. — Colts go for it on fourth and 2. Quarterback Carson Wentz's pass is complete to running back Nyheim Hines for a first down.

1 p.m. — Colts quarterback Carson Wentz passes to running back Jonathan Taylor, who makes it inside Titans territory at the 40-yard line.

12:45 p.m. — The 13Sports team is at Lucas Oil Stadium on Halloween!

#Pacers big man @Original_Turner is here at Lucas Oil today to hit the anvil before the Colts game!



Myles says even though he’s friends with Derrick Henry, he’s rolling with the #Colts today for the win over the #Titans! pic.twitter.com/raDvkJYoM4 — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 31, 2021

11:45 a.m. — The Colts listed their inactive players for today's game. T.Y. Hilton and Braden Smith are expected to play.

T.Y. Hilton and Braden Smith are both active for #TENvsIND. pic.twitter.com/IQKyvRprfG — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 31, 2021

Titans senior defensive assistant coach Jim Schwartz will miss Sunday's game because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. The Titans announced Saturday night that Schwartz would not be with them for the second game between the AFC South rivals. Coach Mike Vrabel hired the former Philadelphia defensive coordinator and Detroit head coach in April.