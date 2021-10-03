Colts-Dolphins game blog: Colts get first win of the season 27-17

Follow all the action as the Colts travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in search of their first win of the season.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Indianapolis visited Miami on Sunday for only the second trip to South Florida by the Colts in the last 12 seasons. The key matchup pitted former Colts QB and now Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett against the Indianapolis defense. Brissett was able to give the Dolphins an early lead, but the Colts answered and ended up getting their first win of the season 27-17.

Don Shula, who coached both the Colts and Dolphins in a 33-year career that saw him win more games than anyone else in NFL history, was honored by Miami this weekend. Shula died in May 2020, and the pandemic kept the Dolphins from any public celebrations of his life until now.

4:03 p.m. - The Colts get their first win of the season over the Dolphins 27-17.

3:59 p.m. - Marlon Mack carries it for a first down and a first and goal for the Colts.

3:56 p.m. - We're at the 2-minute warning.

3:52 p.m. - Wentz hits Pittman for a first down. The Colts are inside the Dolphins 20.

3:51 p.m. - Wentz hits Doyle for 24-yards.

3:48 p.m. - The Dolphins push the onside kick a bit too far and the Colts get it easy.

3:44 p.m. - Brissett goes right back to Parker for a touchdown. The Colts still lead 27-17.

3:43 p.m. - Brissett to Parker who bobbles it in the end zone and it is ruled incomplete.

3:42 p.m. - Brissett now hits Mike Gesicki to take the Dolphins to the 7-yard line.

3:41 p.m. - Brissett just lets one loose and hits Parker for a gain of 42.

3:37 p.m. - Wentz connects with Mo Alie-Cox for another touchdown. Colts lead 27-10.

3:35 p.m. - Wentz has an open receiver in the end zone but sails it high.

3:34 p.m. - 3rd and goal and the Dolphins sack Wentz. But a facemask call against the Dolphins give the Colts a first down.

3:30 p.m. - Hines rushes and gives the Colts a 1st and goal.

3:29 p.m. - Wentz goes big to Pascal for a 42-yard gain.

3:23 p.m. - On 4th and goal, the Dolphins go for it and get the touchdown. The Colts still lead 20-10.

3:21 p.m. - Brissett hits Parker with a 25-yard pass to give them 1st and goal.

3:19 p.m. - The Dolphins are picking up the tempo and moving the ball down the field. A pass interference call against the Colts gives the Dolphins a first down and more yards.

3:14 p.m. - On 3rd and 5, Wentz can't connect with Pascal. The Colts go for the field goal and lead 20-3.

3:11 p.m. - The Colts get to Brissett and force a fumble. Darius Leonard picks it up. A penalty though on the Colts after the fumble costs them yards.

3:07 p.m. - Brissett hits DeVante Parker for a first down right before the end of the quarter.

3:02 p.m. - The Colts are left going for a field goal. The score is now 17-3.

3:01 p.m. - Wentz completes to get 10 yards back.

3:00 p.m. - A false start sets the Colts back even farther.

2:59 p.m. - Holding on the offense takes the Colts from inside the 10 back to nearly the 20.

2:57 p.m. - Now the Dolphins fumble the punt and the Colts recover.

2:56 p.m. - The Colts facing 3rd and 15 and Wentz connects with Pittman. It is just short of the first down. The Colts punt.

2:50 p.m. - A big hit by Tyquan Lewis pushing into the backfield and the Dolphins are forced to punt. The Colts will have it inside their 15.

Good lord, Tyquan Lewis just flung the Dolphins running back to the west coast of Florida. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 3, 2021

2:47 p.m. - Will Fuller is out for the Dolphins with a hand injury.

Will Fuller has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/1bQUQe3udD — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 3, 2021

2:45 p.m. - The Colts score again with a throw to Mo Alie-Cox. The Colts lead 14-3.

2:41 p.m. - It's first and goal for the Colts after Wentz connects with Pittman.

2:39 p.m. - The Colts are already inside the Dolphins 20.

2:35 p.m. - Colts are moving the ball quickly down the field with the first possession of the second half.

2:22 p.m. - The Colts sack Brissett. The Colts lead 7-3 at the half.

2:21 p.m. - Colts punt with 19 seconds left in the half.

2:19 p.m. - Wentz throws deep to Campbell but Campbell can't bring it in. 3rd and long for the Colts.

2:18 p.m. - Wentz keeps it and the Colts get the first down.

2:15 p.m. - Wentz completes to Nyheim Hines. It will be 4th and inches.

2:10 p.m. - Wentz is taking his first offensive snap with the lead. Colts get 7-yards. Wentz is hobbling a bit.

2:09 p.m. - The Dolphins held by the Colts defense and forced to punt. There is 1:50 left in the half.

2:05 p.m. - We're at the 2-minute warning.

2:00 p.m. - Jonathan Taylor rushes for a touchdown. Colts lead 7-3.

The colts have the lead……………right now https://t.co/GFv9ekXVwi — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) October 3, 2021

1:58 p.m. - Wentz with a big throw to Mo Alie-Cox to put the Colts inside the Dolphins 25.

1:57 p.m. - Dolphins are playing without Fuller, at least for now.

Injury Update: Will Fuller is questionable to return with a hand injury. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 3, 2021

1:57 p.m. - The Dolphins are offsides on the punt. The Colts get a first down off of the 5-yard penalty.

1:56 p.m. - Wentz hits Michael Pittman on 3rd and 8 for a few. The Colts punt.

1:53 p.m. - Wentz hits Parris Campbell for a first down.

1:52 p.m. - The Dolphins defense is swarming. The Colts are facing 3rd and long.

1:49 p.m. - The Dolphins not able to do anything with their great field position. The Colts are getting the ball back.

1:43 p.m. - The offensive line crumbles and Wentz is sacked again. The Colts punt.

Annnnnd then he tried to run and gets sacked. 2 sacks. A quarter and some change into this game. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 3, 2021

1:41 p.m. - A 14-yard run for Taylor is called back after a holding call on the offense also costs the Colts another 10 yards. They're back inside their 10.

1:40 p.m. - Wentz completes to Taylor and the Colts have some breathing room.

1:39 p.m. - Wentz runs it and dives for a first down. His ankles might be getting better.

Well that wasn’t expected: Carson Wentz running to pick up the 1st on the pair of sprained ankles. Can’t imagine that feels great. Certainly didn’t look like a track star. Big Mo Alie-Cox serving as bodyguard. pic.twitter.com/DtPiIOmDIi — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 3, 2021

1:33 p.m. - The Colts defense clamps down and forces the Dolphins to punt after sacking Brissett. The Colts will have the ball on their own one-yard line.

Finally, the #Colts defense gets to Brissett.



First sack of the season for Kemoko Turay who has battled injuries for the last few years. Credit to Bobby Okereke as well for applying pressure up the middle. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 3, 2021

1:29 p.m. - Miami leads 3-0 at the end of the 1st quarter.

1:28 p.m. - Brissett extends the play with his feet and hits Will Fuller for a first down.

1:26 p.m. - On 2nd and 7, Brissett completes to Jaylen Waddle for a first down.

1:25 p.m. - Brissett keeps the ball and rushes for a first down.

1:23 p.m. - Brissett completes for a first down.

1:19 p.m. - On 3rd and 9, Wentz gets sacked deep and the Colts will have to punt.

1:17 p.m. - A couple runs for Jonathan Taylor and the Colts get a first down.

1:16 p.m. - Colts with the ball and Carson Wentz is moving OK.

1:12 p.m. - The Colts defense buckled down and forced the Dolphins to go for a field goal. Dolphins have the early lead 3-0.

1:09 p.m. - Mistakes early for the Colts as Nyheim Hines fumbles the punt and the Dolphins get it back on the Colts 27.

That’s something you rarely—if ever—see from Nyheim Hines back there. Muffs the punt. Dolphins recover.



Prime field position for Jacoby Brissett to strike first. Early mistake for the #Colts. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 3, 2021

1:08 p.m. - An incomplete pass and the Dolphins will have to punt.

1:07 p.m. - Illegal hands to the face penalty costs Brissett a 28-yard completion and makes it 3rd and 14.

1:05 p.m. - On 3rd and 1, Jacoby Brissett keeps it for a couple and a first down.

1:03 p.m. - Miami will start with the ball on the 25.

12:54 p.m. - Let's play!

12:46 p.m. - Who is ready for some football?

12:42 p.m. - About 20 minutes to game time.

12:07 p.m. - Oh yes it is.

11:35 a.m. - Former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, now with the Dolphins, shared greetings with some of his former teammates during warmups for today's game.

11:00 a.m. - The Colts put All-Pro guard Quentin Nelson on the injured reserve list this week.

Nelson had started all 54 games, including playoffs, since Indy drafted him with the sixth-overall selection in 2018.

He sprained his right ankle in last Sunday's loss at Tennessee.

Today, they list QB Jacob Eason, DE Kwity Paye, T Braden Smith, S Khari Willis, DE Antwaun Wood and CB Rock Ya-Sin as inactive.