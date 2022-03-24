Colts partner with Build-A-Bear, introduce plush version of Blue mascot

The team announced a partnership with Build-A-Bear to make a replica of the Colts’ team mascot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts fans can now bring home their very own stuffed version of the team's Blue mascot from the Colts Pro Shop. The team announced a partnership with Build-A-Bear on Thursday, offering fans of all ages the chance to show their Colts pride with a replica of the Colts’ team mascot.

The plush collectible includes some of Blue’s iconic traits, like his signature colorful shoes and an interchangeable mane and tail.

The stuffed animals will be available only at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium and online.

The Colts also announced plans to introduce new Blue merchandise in the coming months that will be available to Colts fans later this year.

Blue, who joined us on 13Sunrise before the announcement, is entering his 17th season.