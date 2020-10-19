More than a win: IU football to debut social justice logo on uniforms

The team will debut the patch on their uniforms this Saturday when they take on Penn State in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Hoosiers are taking a stand for social justice.

The football Hoosiers will debut a social justice patch on their uniforms for the duration of the 2020 season.

The fist logo, designed by the Mark Cuban Center for Sports Media and Technology, features a variety of words including love, united, justice, equality, and human rights.

IU Athletics wanted to highlight its concerns over racial injustice and inequality while promoting positive change.

The logo will be featured on the upper right chest of the players’ uniforms and on the back of their helmets.

“The players are excited about it as a sign of unity, as a sign of togetherness, peace and love that we want to promote,” Head Coach Tom Allen said. “I want us to be a beacon of what it looks like to love each other and care about one another, no matter where you are from, and no matter whether you have differences or not. We have to be able to work together to make the world a better place, make Bloomington a better city, make the state of Indiana a better state, and have that impact across the country.”

IU said its other athletic teams will also incorporate the logo into their game-day uniforms or pre-game warm-up apparel.

The Hoosiers will take on Penn State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

