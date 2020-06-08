Purdue star Rondale Moore opts out of upcoming football season

The New Albany native announced on Twitter that he is turning his attention to next year's NFL Draft.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of Purdue's biggest weapons is bypassing the upcoming college football season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore announced on Twitter Thursday evening he was opting out of the 2020 season to focus on his future.

"Given the unprecedented circumstances we are currently living in, the best choice for my family and I is to opt out of the upcoming season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft," he wrote.

Moore, a New Albany, Ind. native, was the first true freshman in Big Ten history to earn consensus All-American honors in 2018. That season, he was also named Big Ten Wide Receiver and Freshman of the Year, while being named to the All Big-Ten first team as a wide receiver and special teams player.

He scored 16 touchdowns in two seasons with the Boilermakers. He caught 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in Purdue's upset win over Ohio State on Oct. 20, 2018.

"This is a bittersweet decision because I always assumed I had more great moments at Ross-Ade Stadium ahead of me, and I will greatly miss the entire community. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude #Boiler4Life," he said in his tweet.

Moore said he is set to complete his degree at Purdue this December.