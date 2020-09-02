CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Freshman Wendell Moore scored on a putback as time expired to help No. 7 Duke rally past North Carolina 98-96 in overtime in a wild renewal of the rivalry Saturday night.

Moore’s follow of Tre Jones’ missed off-balance jumper finally ended this one. It was a game that saw Duke rally from 13 down in the final 4½ minutes of regulation to force overtime.

That came on Jones' contested jumper at the regulation horn after corralling his own intentionally missed free throw.

Jones scored 28 points for Duke, while Cole Anthony had 24 for the Tar Heels.

