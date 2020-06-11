A Tennessee fan living in Kentucky got a little taste of home, sweet home for his birthday, but it may be too awesome to eat!
Scott Miller shared these photos of the cake his co-worker, Janet Luo, made for his birthday.
Yes, that is indeed an orange creamsicle cake in the shape of Neyland Stadium!
Wow!
It's pretty detailed, from the Power T on the middle of the field to the fans filling the stadium (pre-COVID, of course.)
It even has a scoreboard! The Vols appear to be winning 28-0, but no word on the opponent.
Birthday cake looks just like Neyland Stadium
We can't tell from the pictures, but wonder if there's a tiny little statue of Neyland Stadium there at the bottom.
Scott said he lives and works in Lexington, and enjoys spreading the orange in UK country.