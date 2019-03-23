AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Louisville’s Mallory Comerford won her third straight title in the 200 freestyle at the 2019 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Friday, setting a new pool record at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

Comerford finished with a time of 1:40.26 after tying with Olympian Katie Ledecky in 2018 with the second fastest time in history (1:39.80).

With this win, the senior is now a three-time NCAA Champion, nine-time individual All-American and 16-time relay All-American. Louisville's swimming and diving program also extends its streak of national champions to eight consecutive seasons.