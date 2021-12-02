Louisville lose to Michigan State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Cardinals fell behind by 20 points midway through the second half.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Malik Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping No. 22 Michigan State build a big lead it needed to hold off Louisville 73-64 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Spartans overcame 19 turnovers by playing well in spurts and making 10 of 18 3-pointers.

The Cardinals fell behind by 20 points midway through the second half. Louisville’s El Ellis scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in less than six minutes, cutting the deficit to eight points with 1:26 left.

It was Chris Mack's first game with the team this season after he was suspended for six games by UofL. It was part of the fallout in the Dino Gaudio extortion investigation. Mack's suspension was without pay.

The University of Louisville announced in August Mack was suspended for failing to follow university guidelines, policies and procedures in the extortion attempt by former assistant coach Dino Gaudio.

Gaudio pleaded guilty after being federally charged for interstate communication with intent to extort in June after threatening to report the program violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes unless the school paid him his salary of $25,000 for an additional 17 months.

