IU, Purdue open new Big 10 football schedule with home games Oct. 24

The conference unveiled its 8 game football schedule Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big 10 conference announced its revamped 2020 football schedule Saturday, and Indiana's two teams will host games opening weekend.

Purdue will play Iowa in West Lafayette Oct. 24, the same day Penn State visits Bloomington to play IU.

Purdue goes on the road to Illinois and Indiana heads east to Rutgers on Week 2 for games played on Halloween.

For Week 3, Purdue is on the road at Wisconsin while the Hoosiers are home against Michigan.

In Week 4 on November 14, Purdue hosts Northwestern while Indiana travels to Michigan State.

The Hoosiers head for Ohio State on November 21, while Purdue is scheduled to play at Minnesota that weekend.

The new schedule extends into December with Nebraska visiting Purdue on Dec. 5. Indiana's Week 7 game figures to be a chilly visit to Madison, Wisconsin to play the Wisconsin Badgers.

The traditional Oak Oaken Bucket game is set for Bloomington on Dec. 12.

The schedule will conclude with the Big 10 Championship game on Dec. 19 between the top teams from the east and west divisions, along with a ninth game for all teams in an east-versus-west format.

The College Football Playoff selections take place Sunday, Dec. 20.