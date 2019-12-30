LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a whole lot of action to be played on the hardwood for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), but early predictions have the third-ranked Louisville Cardinals and fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils as favorites.

The Cardinals and Blue Devils have each spent time at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll and both rank among the nation's most efficient units at both ends of the floor.

Reigning national champion and 16th-ranked Virginia joins No. 17 Florida State as contenders in the league race, while North Carolina and Syracuse are trying to dig out after shaky starts.

The ACC is playing its first year with a 20-game schedule.

Duke's Jack White (41) grabs a rebound between Wofford's Messiah Jones, left, and Trevor Stumpe, right in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

AP

