NEW ORLEANS — During LSU's final practice before the National Championship game at the Saints training facility in Metairie, Lousiana's two favorite quarterbacks were there: Drew Brees and Joe Burrow, WBRZ reported.

Brees and Burrow met for the first time.

"You were my idol growing up," Burrow told Brees in a moment shared on social media. "I'm a Saints fan because of you."

