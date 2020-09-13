ESPN's 'College GameDay' coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! ESPN's "College GameDay" makes it next stop in Louisville on Sept. 19.
The college football pre-game show marks the match-up between UofL and the Miami Hurricanes as the featured game of the week.
The ACC foes are both coming into the tilt 1-0. The Canes defeated UAB 31-14 Sept. 10. UofL bested in-state foe WKU 35-21 Saturday.
The game will be the third time the schools have paired up since UofL joined the ACC in 2014. Miami beat UofL last season 52-27 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Originally, the match-up was scheduled for 3:30 p.m., however, due to a postponement of a game between Virginia and Virginia Tech, the game will be played at 7:30 p.m.
ESPN's pre-game show begins at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and the UofL game can be seen on WHAS11 at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.