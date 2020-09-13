ESPN's 'College GameDay' coming to Louisville

The match-up between the Cards and Canes will be featured as the game of the week on ESPN's pre-game show.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! ESPN's "College GameDay" makes it next stop in Louisville on Sept. 19.

The college football pre-game show marks the match-up between UofL and the Miami Hurricanes as the featured game of the week.

The ACC foes are both coming into the tilt 1-0. The Canes defeated UAB 31-14 Sept. 10. UofL bested in-state foe WKU 35-21 Saturday.

The game will be the third time the schools have paired up since UofL joined the ACC in 2014. Miami beat UofL last season 52-27 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Originally, the match-up was scheduled for 3:30 p.m., however, due to a postponement of a game between Virginia and Virginia Tech, the game will be played at 7:30 p.m.

ESPN's pre-game show begins at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and the UofL game can be seen on WHAS11 at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

