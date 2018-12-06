LOUISVILLE, Ky. (UofL ATHLETICS) – It was announced today that University of Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra have agreed to a revised contract. Details of the contract have not been released, but it will include an extension through 2024-25.



"I'm really excited to extend my contract," said Walz. "It's not just important to me, it's important to our entire staff. It's nice to know where you are going to be for an extended period of time and I'm excited about the future."



"Coach Walz has been happy here and we're trying to keep him happy here," said Trya. "We're excited that he will be here through 2025, and I think that's important to him.”



Walz was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2017-18 after leading the Cards to a program-best 36-3 record and their third trip to the Final Four (2009, 2013, 2018). Their three appearances in the Final Four in the past 10 years rank fourth in the country.



In his 11 seasons, the women's basketball program boasts a resume that includes eight trips to the NCAA Sweet 16, three trips to the Final Four and two trips to the national title game.



Louisville possesses an impressive record under Walz of 299-96, an average of 27 victories per season. For a school that had yet to win 30 games in a season in its previous 32 years, Walz has directed Louisville to 30-plus wins three times.



After being hired as the Cardinals' head coach on March 27, 2007, the Bluegrass State native led Louisville to the program's first NCAA Sweet 16. For his efforts, he was named the WBCA Maggie Dixon Rookie Coach of the Year.



Prior to taking the reins at Louisville, Walz spent five seasons at Maryland, including his final season as the associate head coach in 2006-07. The season prior, he helped lead the Terrapins to a school-record 34 wins and the program's first national title.



His tenure in the collegiate ranks consists of stops previously at Minnesota, Nebraska, and Western Kentucky.



Walz received a basketball scholarship to Northern Kentucky, where he graduated from with a bachelor of science in secondary education in May of 1995. He earned his master's degree in education in August of 1997 from Western Kentucky.



Walz has four children: daughter Kaeley, son Jacob, and daughters Lola and Lucy. He married the former Lauren Lueders in September of 2012, and the couple resides in Louisville.



