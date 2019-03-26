LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville women's basketball Coach Jeff Walz is heading to Albany for the Sweet Sixteen, but what are his plans after that?

Gene Henley, a writer covering Tennessee Athletics for the Times Free Press in Chattanooga, posted a tweet citing a source within the University of Louisville Athletic Department saying, “Louisville is prepared to lose women's basketball coach Jeff Walz to Tennessee at the end of the season.”

Walz is in his 12th year as the Cardinals' head coach. Under his leadership, the team has 330 wins, they have made it to the Final Four three times and have made two championship game appearances. But he has not cut down the nets in the tournament yet.

This is not the first time Coach Walz has been tied to the Tennessee job. In the past few years, there have been rumors about Tennessee's interest in him.

Right now, there does not appear to be an opening at Tennessee. Holly Warlick is still listed as the head coach of the Vols women’s basketball program as of March 26.

WHAS11 has reached out to UofL for comment and Walz is expected to be at the scheduled press conference March 27 before the team hits the road. WHAS11 will stream the conference at 11:15 a.m.