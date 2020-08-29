Cliff Robinson, 18-year NBA athlete, dies at 53

A family member has confirmed with 2 On Your Side that Buffalo-native Cliff Robinson has died.

Cliff Robinson, a Buffalo-native and 18-year veteran of the NBA, has died. A family member confirmed his death with 2 On Your Side Saturday. He was 53-years-old.

Robinson was a Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame inductee who graduated from Riverside High School and the University of Connecticut. He was the 36th overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1989.

He would go on to have an 18-year-career in the NBA playing for the Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and the New Jersey Nets.

#BREAKING The family of Cliff Robinson, former NBA All-Star, UConn alum and Riverside High graduate says he has died. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/2EYf0e0NPx — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 29, 2020