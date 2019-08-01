Santa Clara, CA (WLTX/AP) - Clemson has won its second national title in three years, with a resounding over Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game.

The Tigers used a combination of two turnovers, acrobatic catches, and defense that smothered the Tide in the second half to earn the victory. It's the Crimson Tide's biggest loss under Nick Saban.

Clemson becomes the first team in the BSC or Playoff era to win a championship and go 15-0.

11:48 p.m. : NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!

Clemson closes out a dominant performance against Alabama to claim the 2018 National Champion

11:19 p.m.: Clemson stones 'Bama at the goal line

Clemson stuffed Alabama twice at the goal line to end the Tide's latest drive.

11:05 p.m.: Clemson up BIG, rolling along

The Tigers now have put 'Bama in a hole they may not be able to dig out of.

Tee Higgins reeled in a circus catch to help Clemson go up by 4 touchdowns.

10:43 p.m.: Alabama's defense giving up big plays

Alabama had allowed one 60-yard pass play all season entering today. It's allowed two 60-yard passes today. Clemson's 21-point lead is tied for the largest ever against a Nick Saban-coached Alabama squad.

10:40 p.m. - Clemson up three scores

Clemson misses the extra point, but they're now up by three scores.

Clemson 37, Alabama 16

10:38 p.m. Tigers's Ross scores on massive 74-yard play

After Alabama tried to fake a field goal, Clemson got it back. On a 3rd-and-8 play, Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence threw a 74-yard bomb to Justyn Ross.

It's the longest pass play of the season for the Tigers.

10:24 p.m. Second half underway

Clemson hopes to keep the momentum going. 30 minutes away from a possible national championship.

10:02 p.m. - Tigers set bowl record

The Tigers have set a new program record for most points in the first half of a bowl game. The previous record was 27 pts in 1986 and 2014.

HALFTIME: Clemson 31, Alabama 16

The Tide are in their deepest hole of the season. We'll see what Nick Saban does during the half.

9:50 p.m. - Clemson tacks on a field goal

The Tigers have to settle for a field goal before the half, but they'll take it, as it extends the lead over 'Bama to 15 points. That's The Tide's largest deficit of the season.

9:36 p.m. Etienne strikes a pose

Another look at the man who's hit paydirt three times already.

9:28 p.m. Etienne scores his 3rd TD

Clemson converts the interception into points. Trevor Lawrence threw a 5-yard shovel pass to Travis Etienne. That's Etienne's third score, and it's not even halftime.

Clemson 28, Alabama 16

4:38 2nd QTR

9:22 p.m. - Another Tiger INT

Interception!! Clemson Tigers intercept Alabama'a Tua Tagovailoa for the second time tonight.

9:14 p.m. - Tigers power in for another score

Clemson put together an impressive drive, capped by a 1-yard score for Travis Etienne, his second.

Clemson 21, Tigers 16

11:38 2nd QTR

9:08 p.m. Tide take their first lead

Alabama got a 25-yard field goal after a long drive. But it almost felt like a win for the Tiger defense, who stuffed Alabama seven times inside the 10 yard line.

Still, Tide on top for now.

Alabama 16, Clemson 14

14:18 2nd QTR

END OF 1ST: Clemson 14, Alabama 13

8:51 p.m. - Tide score after reversal

Tide scores again. After a touchdown call was reversed, the Tide run a bootleg pass to Hale Hentges for the score. But Alabama missed the extra point, and a chance to tie it.

Clemson 14 Alabama 13

6:23 1st QTR

8:37 p.m.: Clemson gets its first offensive TD

Trevor Lawrence threw a 62-yard pass to Tee Higgins to set up a 17 yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne.

The Tigers are back on top.

Clemson 14, Alabama 7

10:35 1st QTR

8:32 p.m: Another look at the Clemson pick

This Twitter video shows the interception from a few minutes ago.

8:29 Bama answers right back

It didn't take the Tide long to shake off that ealry blunder. Tagovailoa found Jerry Jeudy for a 62-yard bomb on the team's next possession, tying the game.

Clemson 7, Alabama 7

12:05 1st QTR

8:22 p.m. PICK 6!!!

On Alabama's first drive of the game, Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted by Clemson's A.J. Terrell, who ran it back 42 yards for the TD.

Clemson 7, Alabama 0

13:20 1st QTR

8:14 p.m. Clemson wins the toss

Freshman Trevor Lawrence will start things off for the Tigers in this one. He's trying to become the first true freshman to lead his team to a title in the BCS or CFP era.

7:15 p.m. Nikki Haley is at the game

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was on the Clemson sideline before the national championship game with Alabama.

Her presence is not surprising: Haley is a Clemson graduate and was governor of South Carolina from 2010 until her appointment to the UN by President Donald Trump in January 2017.

She resigned her post last year, leaving office on Dec. 31.

Haley posed for pictures with Clemson supporters and spoke for a few minutes with Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Even though her Tigers have split a pair of championship contests with the Crimson Tide, this is Haley's first time watching in person. "I had been working," she said with a smile.

6:45 p.m. Christian Miller testing his hamstring

Alabama linebacker Christian Miller is testing out his injured hamstring during pregame warmups of the CFP title game.

The Columbia native and Spring Valley High School grad is questionable to play for the top-ranked Crimson Tide in the championship game against Clemson.

Miller is a key part of Alabama's defense with 8 1/2 sacks this season.

6:20 p.m. Clemson throwing street party

The place to be during the evening may be up in Tigertown itself. Clemson has suspended open container laws for five hours and is closing downtown streets for a party Monday night.

