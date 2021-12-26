Louisville boy to be honored at this year's Citrus Bowl in Florida

Officials from UK and the Citrus Bowl were inspired by Malakai Roberts' resiliency and bravery after he was blinded in a shooting last year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 6-year-old Louisville native is heading to Orlando for the 2022 Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

Malakai Roberts was blinded in a shooting last year.

When officials from the University of Kentucky and the Citrus Bowl heard his story, they were so inspired by his resiliency and bravery that they picked him to be an honorary guest.

Roberts and his family will travel to Orlando for the game and be honored during half-time. He'll also have a few days of fun in Florida while he's there.

This year's game will see UK's Wildcats go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

You can catch the Citrus Bowl and all of the excitement leading up to game day here on WHAS11 News.

