Morgan County man with two Bengals-themed vehicles ready for Super Bowl LVI

Cliff Littlefield considers himself a Bengals superfan and he's excited to see the team play in the Super Bowl.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s no telling what Cliff Littlefield will do if the Cincinnati Bengals win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

After all, he already rides around town in a customized Jeep complete with orange and black stripes and decals of a roaring Bengal tiger.

“I've been a Bengals fan for 50 years. You get a lot of thumbs up with it, and you get a lot of thumbs down from Browns fans and Steeler fans,” he says.

Littlefield has not just one, but two cars tricked out to reflect his passion for the football team.

He has a 1936 Ford truck in bright orange with a Bengal tiger on the side.

“I really enjoy the Bengals. Now that they are on a winning streak I really like them,” he said.

Littlefield says he once did construction on the old Riverfront Stadium where the Bengals use to play.

His fiancé Connie Ferguson says she knew what was she was getting into when she saw Cliff’s garage covered in Bengals memorabilia including his two cars.

The two share a love for football, just not the same team.

“He's a dire hard Bengal’s fan and I'm a diehard Steeler fan, but I have rooted for the Bengal’s for the last three games,” Connie says.

Living in McConnelsville, Cliff says it’s hard to find Bengals memorabilia. His garage has everything from bobbleheads and Christmas ornaments to jerseys and stuffed Bengals tigers on a shelf.

“That's the jungle up there,” he says.

After witnessing decades of losing, Cliff finally gets to watch his team play for the ultimate prize in professional football and he can’t wait.

“It's just awesome I never felt better in my life,” he says.

Come Sunday, Cliff says his man cave will be packed with Bengals fans waiting to see if Cincinnati can do something it’s never done in its history—win a Super Bowl.