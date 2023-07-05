Wagering 'highest all-time' during Kentucky Derby week, Churchill Downs says

They confirm the 149th Kentucky Derby race, the Kentucky Derby Day program, and Kentucky Derby week races have all set new handle records.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Churchill Downs Incorporated said they broke some records during Kentucky Derby weekend.

According to the Downs, wagering from all sources was the highest all time on the Kentucky Derby race, the Kentucky Derby Day program and races held throughout the week.

Here is a breakdown:

Wagering from all sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program set a new record of $288.7 million, beating last year’s record of $273.8 million. All-sources wagering on the Kentucky Derby race was a new record of $188.7 million, beating the previous record of $179.0 million set in 2022. All-sources handle for Derby Week rose to a new record of $412.0 million, beating last year’s record of $391.8 million.

Churchill Downs also said TwinSpires, the official betting partner of the Derby, handled a record $73.6 million in wagering on Derby day races compared to 2022’s $67.4 million.

On the Kentucky Derby race alone, TwinSpires handled $47 million, up $3 million from 2022.

“We were thrilled to debut our new First Turn Experience, a one-of-a-kind premium accommodation with exclusive views of the horses and the racetrack from the rail of the first turn, as we commemorated the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s victory in the Run for the Roses,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI, in a statement.

Churchill Downs said they are now focusing on preparations for the 150th Kentucky Derby next May.

