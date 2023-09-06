Necropsy released for second horse euthanized during Kentucky Derby

Officials have yet to determine a cause for the 12 horses deaths at Churchill Downs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fourth necropsy result has been released for one of the 12 horses euthanized at Churchill Downs in recent weeks.

Chloe's Dream was euthanized on the day of the Kentucky Derby after suffering an injury during the second race.

The horse was the second to be euthanized on Derby Day. Freezing Point was euthanized hours after Chloe's Dream due to a similar injury.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission released new details regarding Chloe's death on Friday, June 9.

Officials said the horse was "lightly raced" and showed no signs of concern prior to the race. There were also no drugs in the horse's system.

These results are similar to the other three necropsies released for Freezing Point, Parent's Pride and Take Charge Briana.

Churchill Downs has since paused racing at its world-renowned track and moved the rest of the Spring Meet to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky.

Despite several attempts, investigators have yet to find a pattern to the spike in recent horse deaths.

This story may be updated as more information is released.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.