Officials: Christy Holly out as Racing Louisville FC head coach 'for cause'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC has terminated its first head coach before the end of their inaugural season.

Christy Holly’s contract was terminated for cause, officials announced late Tuesday. No other details regarding the matter were released.

Mario Sanchez will serve as interim head coach until a permanent hire is made.

Sanchez is the head of Soccer Holdings’ youth academy system and is a USSF ‘A’ license coach with 21 years of NCAA Division 1 coaching experience. He’s been with Racing’s parent company since 2019.

Racing will return to action at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday when they host OL Reign at 7:30 p.m.

