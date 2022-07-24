Former UK linebacker Chris Oates continues to give back with special football camp

Two years after suffering a career-ending stroke, the former Cats linebacker continues to make it his mission to give back to his community.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former University of Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats has become a beloved figure.

In 2020, he suffered a career-ending stroke and then helped launch the 22 Oats Strong Foundation.

Oats and the foundation partnered with some UK football players over the weekend to host a football camp at Beechwood High School.

He now lives in Cincinnati and is still working his way back from the stroke.

Oats’ foundation now aims to help single parent families struggling to support impaired children. His mother, Kemberley Oats cherishes events like this.

“It really is a blessing because Christopher has always loved to be around the game. His main thing that he said when he was in the hospital was, he didn’t want to be forgotten. So this makes him feel like he’s a part of the team and still part of the Big Blue Nation. He’s still part of the football community,” she said.

A portion of the proceeds from the camp went to the 22 Oats Strong Foundation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.