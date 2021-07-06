Louisville Football to offer 'CardsPass' as ticket option this season

The digital season pass is for all 7 home games and can be accessed through their mobile app.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The start of Louisville’s football season is about two months away, and fans will have another option to purchase tickets.

Louisville Athletics will offer “CardsPass”, a digital season pass available for all 7 of the Cards home games.

Officials said the ticket locations for CardsPass holders will vary from game to game based on availability – fans will be able to enjoy games at Cardinal Stadium from different vantage points and can link up with family and friends who also purchase the pass.

The tickets are mobile only and can only be accessed through the CardsMobile app on game day.

CardsPass members can also upgrade seats and buy guest passes during the 2021 season by clicking here.

They are $199 and available while supplies last.

If you are a returning season ticket holder, you can still renew your tickets through their My Cardinal account by clicking here.

Louisville's first home game of the season is Sept. 11 against Eastern Kentucky.

