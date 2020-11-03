LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second-ranked University of Louisville baseball team clicked on all cylinders Tuesday, turning in a 13-2 victory over Chicago State at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville (12-4) picked up its 11th victory in its last 12 games and scored in double digits for the fourth time in the last six.

Michael Prosecky (1-1) put together the best start of his young career, holding the Cougars scoreless for six innings. The freshman retired the first 13 batters on Tuesday before allowing the only two hits he would give up on the afternoon.

After going in order in the first, the Louisville offense got rolling in the second inning. Ben Bianco doubled off the right-centerfield wall and Levi Usher followed with a single. Henry Davis then put Louisville in front with a three-run blast over the left-centerfield wall. It was the third of the season for Davis, all coming in the last five games.

On the very next pitch, Justin Lavey launched his first home run of the season, clearing the wall in left to make it 4-0.

The Cardinals blew the game open two innings later, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six times in the fourth. Tim Borden II and Luke Brown each had two-run singles with the bases loaded before Danny Oriente and Zach Britton brought runs across with sacrifice flies.

Andrew Benefield, Bianco and Oriente each drove in runs later in the game to close out the scoring for the Cardinals.

Borden, Brown, Lavey and Usher all had two-hit days offensively. Borden, Brown, Davis and Oriente each drove in multiple runs.

Prosecky picked up the first win of his collegiate career, with Jared Poland and Carter Lohman each tallying scoreless innings in relief.

Louisville and Chicago State wrap up the short two-game series on Wednesday with the Cardinals’ annual Elementary School Day. First pitch is scheduled for noon ET.