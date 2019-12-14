LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Cardinals had no trouble handling Eastern Kentucky, defeating the visiting Colonels 99-67 to improve to 10-1 on the season.

Jordan Nwora led all scorers with 26 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists. Steven Enoch added 23 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals.

The Cards got off to a hot start and never looked back. A steal by Enoch in the opening minutes led to a fast-break dunk by Nwora, giving the Cards a 4-2 lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.

The Cards would dominate the first half, leading by as much as 23 points and capping off the first half with a buzzer-beating shot by Malik Williams to give Louisville a 50-32 lead going into the break.

Louisville would again come out strong in the second half, with a three-pointer from Dwayne Sutton giving the Cardinals a 31-point lead over the Colonels with under 10 minutes to play.

Ty Taylor led the Colonels with 13 points and Houston King added 12 points.

Louisville hosts Miami Ohio at the Yum! Center Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky will travel to Marshall Thursday at 7 p.m.

