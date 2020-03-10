Cardinals legend Bob Gibson dies at 84

The Cardinals legend was the greatest pitcher in team history and one of the most intense competitors in the history of baseball

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have lost another legendary Hall of Famer in 2020.

One of the fiercest competitors and one of the most celebrated players in franchise history, Bob Gibson, died Friday in Omaha after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gibson was one of the most intense and intimidating pitchers in the history of baseball, and the greatest pitcher in Cardinals history.

Gibson was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981, won two World Series championships, was a nine-time all-star, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and an MVP.

His 1.12 ERA in 1968 is still the lowest in a single season in modern baseball history.

Gibson is the second legend the Cardinals have lost this year, with fellow Hall of Famer Lou Brock passing away in September.

RIP ❤️ ✊🏽

Thank you for all your wisdom

You are a legend

❤️✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/9HVldf8vPG — Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) October 3, 2020