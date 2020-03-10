RIP to a legend | Many mourn the death of Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson

The baseball world took to social media to remember the life of the legendary Cardinals pitcher

ST. LOUIS — Many are mourning the loss of Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson.

Gibson died at the age of 84 in Omaha after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Former Cardinal Tommy Pham shared the following tweet,

“#rip Bob Gibson I’m glad I had the opportunity to get to meet you, you will be missed #legend”

“RIP Gibby. He had a huge influence on me as a competitor. I’m sad I won’t be able to experience his intensity again in person. I will always carry his advice with me. I use his words of wisdom daily. 🙏🏼” Trevor Rosenthal said on Twitter.

"Creighton mourns the loss of @CU_Baseball and @BluejayMBB great Bob Gibson," Creighton Bluejays wrote on Twitter.

St. Louis native Andy Cohen shared a photo on Twitter,

"Dave Johnson would sometimes run in from 2nd base and say give them the Bob Gibson! I’d say, there is only 1 Bob Gibson. Wasn’t that the truth.Talented, competitive ,a warrior on the hill!So glad I got to know him. Will dearly miss him #RIP" Hall of Famer Jim Palmer wrote on Twitter.

The Good old days that I will never forget and appreciate. Thank you Hoot for what you meant to your teammates, Cardinal Nation, The Game of Baseball and Me! Not in that order. I only wish we could laugh one more time. pic.twitter.com/TBEfwpf9uz — mike claiborne (@claibsonline) October 3, 2020

MLB Network mourns the passing of St. Louis Cardinals legend and Hall of Famer Bob Gibson. pic.twitter.com/mAbU5voIcH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 3, 2020