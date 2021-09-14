UofL announces steps to improve fan experience at Cardinal Stadium

In an email sent Tuesday, Vince Tyra said the stadium will offer half-price beer, soda and water until halftime to thank fans for their patience.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a less-than-ideal experience for the home opener, University of Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra is assuring fans that their concerns have been heard.

Tyra addressed fans in an email sent to UofL football ticket holders Tuesday morning.

“Home games are exactly that, a representation of our house, and maintaining that sense of pride in how we host our fans and our guests is a value we take to heart,” Tyra said.

At Friday's game against Eastern Kentucky, fans complained of long concession lines and long waits to get their tickets scanned.

In his email, Tyra said one issue was with staffing.

"Like many businesses, we are currently experiencing significant labor shortages and difficulty staffing part-time roles," he said.

While the stadium usually has around 400 contracted workers through Centerplate, one of their operating partners, only 250 people worked Friday's game. Tyra said Centerplate is currently working with temporary staffing agencies to add more workers for future games.

To help with concession lines, cash will be accepted at select stands and some stands will transition to a beverage-only model. Plus, all concourse water fountains will be opened to the public and cups will be available for free.

Tyra said IT teams are looking into what caused credit card processing delays on Friday and the network will be examined for potential improvements.

“Improvement is a dynamic goal – one that never ends – and we are committed to working through these challenges to provide the best experience possible for you,” he said.

The email also included information on how the stadium is working to make gate entry easier.

Fans are encouraged to download their mobile tickets, so they can be pulled up without internet access. If you need help with that process, you can call or text 502-852-5151.

Tyra said additional staff members will be available at gates to scan tickets and deal with any troubleshooting issues.

To give back to fans, all beer, fountain drinks and water will be 50% from the time gates open until halftime.

“Our goal is for you to have a positive experience every single time you and yours…come to a Louisville game. And that remains unchanged,” Tyra said.

UofL's next game at Cardinal Stadium is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17 against the University of Central Florida.

