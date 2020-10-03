LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari has been named SEC Coach of the Year and sophomore Immanuel Quickley has been named Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

Quickley has leads UK in scoring and has scored double figures in 20 consecutive games. Sophomore center Nick Richards joined Quickley on First Team All-SEC. Guard Tyrese Maxey was named to the All-Freshman and Second Team All-SEC.

Both Richards and sophomore guard Ashton Hagans were named to the All-Defensive Team as well.

John Calipari was named SEC Coach of the Year for the fourth time, his last honor in 2015. Calipari led Kentucky to its sixth regular season championship since he became head coach.

Sophomore UK guard Rhyne Howard was named SEC Player of the Year after being named the conference's Freshman of the Year. Junior guard Chasity Patterson was named the Sixth Woman of the Year.

University of Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora was named First Team All-ACC this season, with junior forward Dwayne Sutton getting honorable mention. Nwora finished second in Player of the Year voting behind Duke's Tre Jones.

Junior guard Dana Evans was named the ACC Player of the Year, and senior guard Jazmine Jones joined her on First Team All-SEC this season. Senior forward Kylee Shook was named to Second Team All-SEC.

Jones and Shook were named to the All-ACC Defensive Team.

