Soccer fans invited to Butchertown Block Party ahead of NWSL Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Championship at Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium is set for Saturday, Nov. 20. Ahead of the match between the Chicago Red Stars and the Washington Spirit, fans are invited to Butchertown for a Block Party celebration Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the NWSL Communications team, the party will feature free food and live music, as well as a chance to meet with NWSL players.

"Butchertown is an iconic neighborhood that showcases all the best things about the city of Louisville, an ideal backdrop for marking the end of the NWSL season,” said NWSL interim CEO Marla Messing.

Nationwide Club Community Ambassadors like Jamia Fields, Darian Jenkins, Jessica McDonald and Racing Louisville FC’s Addisyn Merrick will be available to sign autographs. Other Racing Louisville players including Michelle Betos, Emina Ekic, Lauren Milliet and Sinclaire Miramontez will also be at the event.

Other activities include a photo booth, a live DJ, performances by Lyndsey Henken, a soccer skills test and corn hole.

"Southern hospitality gets its name for a reason, and we can’t wait to show everyone a good time,” said Racing Louisville FC president Brad Estes.

The event will be held in the surface lot beside the Butchertown Market Building on Story Ave. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item or make a monetary donation to Dare to Care when arriving at the party.

Tickets for the championship match on Saturday are still available and can be purchased online. The NWSL Championship will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ starting at 11:30 a.m.

