Bass boots Bills to win over Jets

Tyler Bass tied a franchise record with six field goals in leading Buffalo to an 18-10 win over the New York Jets.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Josh Allen and the Bills were held out of the end zone for the first time this season but Tyler Bass tied a franchise record with six field goals to help Buffalo snap a two-game skid with an 18-10 victory over the winless New York Jets. It was the third game in 13 days for the Bills, who lost to Tennessee and Kansas City before their ugly win over the 0-7 Jets. Bass kicked a 40-yarder with 1:56 left after also making kicks of 53, 48, 46, 37 and 29 yards. He also missed from 45 and 37 yards.