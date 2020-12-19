x
Quarter-century drought over: Bills win AFC East title

The Buffalo Bills (10-3) are on the brink of clinching their first AFC East title in 25-years with a win over the Denver Broncos (5-8).
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — BUFFALO BILLS AT DENVER BRONCOS - Empower Field at Mile High

FIRST QUARTER

-Denver moves the ball well on the opening drive, but a near interception by Levi Wallace stalls the drive.  Taylor Russolino missed a 51-yard FG attempt wide right. 

-The Bills first drive goes 59-yards over 13-plays with Josh Allen hitting tight end Dawson Knox for a 9-yard TD.  Allen was 7/10 for 49-yards on the drive and Stefon Diggs had three catches for 25-yards as the Bills take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. 

-The Bills defense comes up with a sack on 3rd and 9.  Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes combine on getting to Drew Lock to force the first punt of the game. 

SECOND QUARTER

-After Denver pins Buffalo back with a terrific punt at their own five-yard line.  Josh Allen engineers an 11-play 95-yard scoring drive as the Bills take early control of the game.  Allen caps the drive with a 24-yard TD run as he saw a wide open lane down the middle of the field.  Bills take a 14-0 lead in the 2nd quarter. 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, above, celebrates with teammate offensive tackle Dion Dawkins after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

-The Bills defense forces another Denver punt, but Andre Roberts muffs it on the fair catch, and Denver recovers at the Buffalo 35-yard line. 

-The Broncos take advantage and find the end zone for the first time in the game.   Melvin Gordon III takes it in from 10-yards out to cap a 6-play 35-yards drive taking advantage of the Buffalo turnover.  Bills lead 14-7 late 2nd quarter. 

-Allen overthrows Stefon Diggs on 3rd and 6, and the Bills fail to convert on 3rd down for the first time in the game.  A  62-yard punt that was muffed and recovered combined with an illegal block in the back on Denver, has the Broncos starting their drive at their own 5-yard line. 

-Bills CB Tre'Davious White leaps to break up a Drew Lock pass on 3rd and 8 forcing the Broncos to go three and out, and punt from their own end zone. Buffalo will start its drive with good field position from it's own 41-yard line. 

-The Bills are able to add points on a 5-play 59-yard drive that featured three consecutive offensive penalties that backed them up 25-yards.  Josh Allen connected with Jake Kumerow on a 22-yard TD strike lacing the ball between two defenders.  Bills take a 21-7 lead late in the second quarter. 

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow, center, scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) and safety Kareem Jackson (22) defend during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

-Denver puts together a 9-play 75-yard drive capped by Drew Lock throwing to Noah Fant for a 6-yard score with :05 left in the half.  PAT is no good.  Buffalo leads 21-13 at the half. 

THIRD QUARTER:

- The Bills come out of the break firing, Josh Allen keeps it from a yard out for the touchdown, to go up 28-13. Allen spread the ball around on the seven-play, 43-yard drive hitting Cole Beasley, Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. The Bills started with great field position after a 53-yard kick return from Andre Roberts.

- On the Broncos next drive, Tre'Davious White gets to Drew Lock, who coughs it up. Jerry Hughes scoops and scores with a 21-yard return, and the Bills lead it 35-13.

- Denver goes three and out. The Bills get the ball back at their own 32, and Allen hits Diggs for a big 55-yard gain, putting Buffalo at the Broncos 13. Denver holds strong on 4th and 1 at the 4, Holding the Bills lead to 35-13.

- After a quick Denver first down, the Bills defense forces another Broncos punt and get the ball back at their own 42.

- Allen starts out the drive with a 30-yard pass to Beasley into Denver territory. The Bills have to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Tyler Bass, but end the third quarter with a 25-point lead, 38-13.

FOURTH QUARTER:

- Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace were banged up on the Broncos next drive, but the Bills get the ball back at their own 5.

- Running down the clock, the Bills finish a 12-play, 86-yard drive, taking up 7:46. They cap it off with a 27-yard Tyler Bass field goal.

- After a Broncos touchdown, Devin Singletary caps things off with a 51-yard touchdown run. 48-19 Bills. They are 1:40 away from their first AFC East title since 1995.