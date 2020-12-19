Quarter-century drought over: Bills win AFC East title

The Buffalo Bills (10-3) are on the brink of clinching their first AFC East title in 25-years with a win over the Denver Broncos (5-8).

DENVER — BUFFALO BILLS AT DENVER BRONCOS - Empower Field at Mile High

FIRST QUARTER

-Denver moves the ball well on the opening drive, but a near interception by Levi Wallace stalls the drive. Taylor Russolino missed a 51-yard FG attempt wide right.

-The Bills first drive goes 59-yards over 13-plays with Josh Allen hitting tight end Dawson Knox for a 9-yard TD. Allen was 7/10 for 49-yards on the drive and Stefon Diggs had three catches for 25-yards as the Bills take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

-The Bills defense comes up with a sack on 3rd and 9. Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes combine on getting to Drew Lock to force the first punt of the game.

SECOND QUARTER

-After Denver pins Buffalo back with a terrific punt at their own five-yard line. Josh Allen engineers an 11-play 95-yard scoring drive as the Bills take early control of the game. Allen caps the drive with a 24-yard TD run as he saw a wide open lane down the middle of the field. Bills take a 14-0 lead in the 2nd quarter.

-The Bills defense forces another Denver punt, but Andre Roberts muffs it on the fair catch, and Denver recovers at the Buffalo 35-yard line.

-The Broncos take advantage and find the end zone for the first time in the game. Melvin Gordon III takes it in from 10-yards out to cap a 6-play 35-yards drive taking advantage of the Buffalo turnover. Bills lead 14-7 late 2nd quarter.

-Allen overthrows Stefon Diggs on 3rd and 6, and the Bills fail to convert on 3rd down for the first time in the game. A 62-yard punt that was muffed and recovered combined with an illegal block in the back on Denver, has the Broncos starting their drive at their own 5-yard line.

-Bills CB Tre'Davious White leaps to break up a Drew Lock pass on 3rd and 8 forcing the Broncos to go three and out, and punt from their own end zone. Buffalo will start its drive with good field position from it's own 41-yard line.

-The Bills are able to add points on a 5-play 59-yard drive that featured three consecutive offensive penalties that backed them up 25-yards. Josh Allen connected with Jake Kumerow on a 22-yard TD strike lacing the ball between two defenders. Bills take a 21-7 lead late in the second quarter.

-Denver puts together a 9-play 75-yard drive capped by Drew Lock throwing to Noah Fant for a 6-yard score with :05 left in the half. PAT is no good. Buffalo leads 21-13 at the half.

THIRD QUARTER:

- The Bills come out of the break firing, Josh Allen keeps it from a yard out for the touchdown, to go up 28-13. Allen spread the ball around on the seven-play, 43-yard drive hitting Cole Beasley, Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. The Bills started with great field position after a 53-yard kick return from Andre Roberts.

- On the Broncos next drive, Tre'Davious White gets to Drew Lock, who coughs it up. Jerry Hughes scoops and scores with a 21-yard return, and the Bills lead it 35-13.

- Denver goes three and out. The Bills get the ball back at their own 32, and Allen hits Diggs for a big 55-yard gain, putting Buffalo at the Broncos 13. Denver holds strong on 4th and 1 at the 4, Holding the Bills lead to 35-13.

- After a quick Denver first down, the Bills defense forces another Broncos punt and get the ball back at their own 42.

- Allen starts out the drive with a 30-yard pass to Beasley into Denver territory. The Bills have to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Tyler Bass, but end the third quarter with a 25-point lead, 38-13.

FOURTH QUARTER:

- Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace were banged up on the Broncos next drive, but the Bills get the ball back at their own 5.

- Running down the clock, the Bills finish a 12-play, 86-yard drive, taking up 7:46. They cap it off with a 27-yard Tyler Bass field goal.