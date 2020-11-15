Brady, Buccaneers bounce back with 46-23 win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Buccaneers have officially bounced back with a win over the Carolina Panthers.
Tom Brady threw for 341 yards and was involved in four touchdowns, Ronald Jones ran for a franchise-record 98-yard touchdown to help the team secure a win after a dreadful defeat last week with a resounding 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Coming off a 38-3 defeat to the Saints, Brady threw touchdown passes to Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski and ran for another score in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Jones finished with a career-high 181 yards and became the fourth NFL player with a TD run of 98 yards or longer, joining Tony Dorsett, Derrick Henry and Ahman Green.
