Olympic silver medalist Brooke Forde back home in Louisville

The Stanford swimming star held an autograph and photo session at Lakeside Swim Club on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was 2008 and Brooke Forde was dreaming of the Olympics. She waited in line at Lakeside Swim Club for autographs and pictures with an Olympic medalist: Louisville native Caroline Burckle, who had won bronze in the 4x200 meter relay for swimming.

Fast forward to 2021, where Forde has a line waiting for her at the same place. The Sacred Heart alumna is back home in Louisville after winning a silver medal in Tokyo with her own 4x200 team.

"That's kind of like a cool full circle moment to now be the one sitting on the other side," Forde said. "But I'm so happy to give back and think that I was one of those kids in line."

Olympic silver medalist Brooke Forde is back home in Louisville signing autographs and taking pictures with kids at Lakeside Swim Club. She’s even letting them hold and wear the medal. pic.twitter.com/1tLsEEcbto — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) August 9, 2021

Forde worked through a long line of supporters at the place she's swam at since she was a little girl. The four-time national champion from Stanford did not swim in the final round of the relay event, but shined in the preliminaries. She anchored for Team USA and secured first place in the heat.

"I was really able to appreciate the moment I think better than I ever have at a swim meet, just like thinking about my whole journey leading up to this, how much I've loved the sport since I was a little kid and how much I've looked up to Olympians," Forde said. "That was running through my mind as I sat on the blocks."

Only one family member could be in the stands in Japan to see it though. And technically, he was in the press box.

Her father Pat, a longtime sports journalist who now writes for Sports Illustrated, was there to cover his ninth Olympics and support his Olympian of a daughter.

"There will never be another one like this one," Pat Forde said. "Any chance I could get to see her and interact with her, I took. But those were few and far between just with her schedule and the COVID restrictions. So a lot of the time, it was work, business as usual. But in the back of your mind the whole time, it's like, 'Yeah, my kid is here at the Olympics.'"

The veteran sportswriter chronicled the unforgettable experience. While he couldn't see his daughter often and had to keep his distance when he did, she felt his presence as needed support on the world's biggest stage.

"You're on the other side of the world at this huge, high-pressure event, and it's like, 'Oh, there's my dad,'" Pat Forde said. "I think that probably helped her. It certainly helped me to handle nerves and everything else."

"To have that one familiar face there was a huge comfort," Brooke Forde said. "To get to see him right after that big moment in my life was really special."

Of course, the two had to settle for a fist bump instead of the hug warranted for a family accomplishment of that magnitude. But she was not a medalist yet: That rested in the hands of her teammates racing in the final round of the relay.

"If you want your medal in anybody's hands, you want it in Katie Ledecky's hands," Pat Forde said with a laugh.

The most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history lived up to her legend, anchoring her squad and coming back to push Team USA to a silver medal in the race. China won gold and Australia took bronze, with all three squads shattering world records in the process.

"I was stressed watching that one," Brooke Forde said. "I was cheering so loud in the stands. But honestly, I knew all four of those girls. I had seen them training leading up to that. And so I had faith in them."

"It was incredible race, one of the greatest races you've ever seen," Pat Forde said. "And just for her to have any part of that was really pretty neat."

Just as neat as getting to come back home as the hometown Olympic hero she once looked up to. As the silver medalist snaps photos with younger swimmers and lets them wear the medal she worked her whole life for, her family can now hug and soak it all in together.

"Being at the Olympics was great," Pat Forde said. "But this is kind of a whole other element of special."

"This is something I've dreamed of as a little child," Brooke Forde said. "Now, it's really true. And I have that medal in my hands as proof."

