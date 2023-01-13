Brian Brohm officially returns to UofL as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

He is back at UofL after six seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Purdue University.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brian Brohm is coming home to his alma mater!



On Friday, University of Louisville (UofL) head coach Jeff Brohm announced that his little brother Brian will be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the college.

“Brian is well-versed in the intricacies of our offensive system and has a great understanding of the style that we want to play,” Jeff said.

According to a press release, the Louisville native is back at UofL after six seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Purdue University.

“He played the quarterback position at the highest level, which has helped him develop outstanding quarterbacks who were also strong leaders," Jeff said. "Brian does a great job teaching our players and has a track record of success at maximizing their potential."

Prior to working at Purdue, the release states that Brian worked at Western Kentucky where he served as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2016 season. He helped guide a Hilltopper offense that averaged 45.5 points, 336.8 passing yards and 523.1 total yards per game.

According to a press release, Brian came to Western Kentucky after playing professionally for eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2008-09) and Buffalo Bills (2009-10) in the National Football League, the Las Vegas Locomotives (2011-12) in the United Football League, as well as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2014-15) in the Canadian Football League.

Officials say Brian is known as one of the "top quarterbacks in school history" at UofL. He starred there from 2004 to 2007, and he still ranks among the Cardinals’ career leaders in passing attempts, passing yards, passing efficiency, completions, completion percentage, total offense and touchdown passes.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.