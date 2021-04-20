Bob Valvano announces leukemia diagnosis

In a tweet, the sports analyst said he didn't know what his treatment will look like, but his doctor said his prognosis is "good."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ESPN college basketball analyst Bob Valvano, the brother of late North Carolina State men’s basketball coach and broadcaster Jim Valvano, said on social media that he has leukemia, an aortic aneurysm and kidney damage.

Valvano, a former college coach, does analysis on ESPN broadcasts of men's college basketball including color analysis for the University of Louisville in addition to a daily radio show, "The V Show."

In a tweet Monday evening, Valvano said he doesn't know what his treatment will look like, but his doctor said his prognosis is "good."

Jim Valvano, who died in April 1993 from adenocarcinoma, a glandular cancer, led underdog N.C. State to an NCAA championship upset of Houston in 1983 before going on to a broadcasting career.

Jim is fondly remembered for his heartfelt speech at the ESPY Awards two months before his death, in which he told the audience and viewers, “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.”

Bob Valvano said in a tweet that the doctor that will treat him was taught by the doctor that cared for his brother.

"I know I'm in good hands," he said.

Leukemia not cool but this is. My cancer doctor (Dr. Khuda Khan) was taught by my brother Jim's cancer doctor (Dr.Joe Moore) at Duke medical school!

I know I'm in good hands!!! — Bob Valvano (@espnVshow) April 19, 2021

Earlier this month, the radio host said he would be taking a leave of absence from his show to "deal with some medical issues."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

