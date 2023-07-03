'Disregard for rules and regulations': Churchill Downs extends Bob Baffert's suspension through 2024

The company says it has continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing Baffert poses to Churchill Downs-owned race tracks.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs has revealed they are extending the suspension of trainer Bob Baffert.

In a statement released on Monday, the company said the suspension will go through calendar year 2024 based on “continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to Churchill Downs-owned race tracks.”

They said Baffert continues to “peddle a false narrative” when it comes to the failed drug test of Medina Spirit at Kentucky Derby 147. The horse was disqualified by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission after he tested positive for betamethasone.

Baffert claimed the drug was in an ointment used to treat a skin condition and said it was such a small amount that it wouldn’t have changed the horse’s performance.

“Prior to that race, Mr. Baffert signed an agreement with Churchill Downs which stated that he was responsible for understanding the rules of racing in Kentucky and that he would abide by them. The results of the tests clearly show that he did not comply, and his ongoing conduct reveals his continued disregard for the rules and regulations that ensure horse and jockey safety, as well as the integrity and fairness of the races conducted at our facilities. A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct,” Churchill Downs Inc. said in the statement.

This move would make Baffert ineligible for the 150th Kentucky Derby.

A judge ruled against Baffert in late May in his lawsuit against Churchill Downs. He had argued his suspension from the track and its properties had devalued his training license.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.