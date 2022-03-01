Bob Baffert sues Churchill Downs to get 2-year suspension overturned

Lawyers for Baffert argue Churchill Downs does not regulate horseracing in Kentucky and can’t ban a trainer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Famed horse trainer Bob Baffert is taking his battle to federal court after filing a lawsuit against Churchill Downs and its leadership over his 2-year suspension.

He was suspended by the track following the 147th Kentucky Derby after winner Medina Spirit reportedly tested positive for betamethasone, the anti-inflammatory drug used as a therapeutic medication in horses.

The lawsuit says Churchill Downs knew the positive result stemmed from an ointment prescribed by Medina Spirit’s veterinarian. They do point out the drug is legal but illegal if it is injected. Kentucky horse racing rules requires 14-days withdrawal time from the medication and any level of detection on race day is a violation.

Baffert is also facing a 90-day suspension with penalties from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission that begins a March 8.

Medina Spirit died from natural causes last December and was officially disqualified as winner of the Kentucky Derby on Feb. 21. His name was also removed from the wall overlooking the paddock area at the track.

Shortly after the disqualification announcement, runner-up Mandaloun was declared the winner.

Churchill Downs released a statement regarding Baffert’s lawsuit calling it “disappointing but certainly not surprising.” They also said that his claims are “meritless.”

Officials said they will “fight” the lawsuit and defend the rights of their company.

“What’s at stake here is the integrity of our races, the safety of horses and the trust of the millions of fans and bettors who join us every year on the first Saturday in May,” they added.

