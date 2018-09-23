LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Generally, Kentucky doesn't win these types of games.

The Cats usually find a way to lose to a top 15 team at home in spectacular fashion.

However, on Saturday night, Kentucky completely outplayed 14th ranked Mississippi State on their way to a 28-7 victory. It proved these aren't your same old Kentucky Wildcats.

Couple of things that stood out. The Cats were the tougher team. Why is that significant you ask? Mississippi State is always one of the more physical teams in the SEC. The Cats dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. That usually leads to sustained success.

Mark Stoops finally has a legit defense in Lexington. Stoops is a defensive guy but since his arrival at UK, the Cats have struggled on that side of the ball.

Kentucky shut down the Bulldogs’ vaunted rushing attack and as the game wore on made life extremely difficult on quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.

Benny Snell is next level. This is a combination of things.

First and foremost, he's one of the best running backs in the country. Perhaps just as important, this teams has taken on this personality. He's confident but not cocky. He understands success is earned through hard work.

It was a performance that doesn't appear to be a one hit wonder but let's see how this group handles success.

