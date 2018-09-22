LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Obviously, the Cards falling to 2-2 on the season after falling to Virginia on the road 27-3 is not pretty.

I thought the defense, for the most part, played pretty well. They held Virginia to just 6 points at the half when they were put in some tough spots due to the offense turning it over and giving the Cavaliers the ball with a short field.

In the second half, you can only tread so much water before the ship starts leaking and that’s exactly what happened.

Offensively for Louisville, things don’t look good and there’s no sign it’s going to get better anytime soon.

I don’t think the quarterbacks have any confidence right now. They are playing like they may get pulled at any given time.

Quarterback is the toughest position in sports and when you’re worried about your job, it’s tough to have the confidence to play at a high level.

Quarterback is not the only issue: Receivers, running backs, and offensive line have all done their part in producing a bad offensive product.

Also, the way the offense is performing just shows you how good Lamar Jackson was in his two full years as the Cards starting quarterback.

A lot of the problems you see now I believe were there during that time, but Jackson was such a special talent he made up for some weaknesses.

