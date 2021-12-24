Two Bills Mafia fans to be honored on Christmas for viral fundraiser supporting Louisville charity

William Burke and Dan Konopski's viral fundraiser secured more than a half-million dollars for Lamar Jackson's favorite charity, Blessings in a Backpack.

Two Bills Mafia members will be presented with a Musial Award on Christmas Day for their viral fundraiser benefiting Blessings in a Backpack, a national non-profit in Louisville that feeds food-insecure children on the weekend.

William Burke and Dan Konopski's fundraiser secured more than a half-million dollars for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite charity after he was injured during a game against the Bills Mafia earlier this year.

"It was hard and it was heartbreaking, even as a Bills fan, to watch somebody that you have so much respect for go out of the game like that," Konopski said in January.

Blessings in a Backpack CEO Erin Kerr said they are so grateful for the outpour of generosity the nonprofit received from Burke, Konopski and the Bills Mafia.

"William and Dan uphold the highest levels of sportsmanship," Kerr said. "It’s no surprise they are being honored at this year’s Musial Awards."

Since they began in 1999, the Musial Awards have encouraged kindness, integrity and civility in sports and everyday life.

They are presented to those who show extraordinary sportsmanship and embody class and character in sports each year.

When Jackson was injured, Burke and Konopski took to social media asking fans to donate $8 to the charity in honor of Jackson.

The fundraiser then went viral, with the Bills Mafia calling on the Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom to help raise funds for the national non-profit.

In total, they raised $553,000 from more than 18,450 fans who donated to help feed children nationwide.