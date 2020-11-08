Report: Big Ten to announce cancellation of 2020 football season; will attempt to play in spring

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, the Big Ten will announce the cancellation of the 2020 football season on Tuesday, with hopes to play in the spring.

The Big Ten's decision as the result of a vote among Big Ten presidents during a Tuesday meeting to discuss the future of the fall sports season amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Tuesday's announcement will mark the culmination of weeks of speculation regarding the viability of a college football season amid the coronavirus pandemic, with attention in the sport now turning toward its other four Power Five conferences.

Last month, the Big Ten announced that it was moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, with the four other Power Five conferences later following suit with adjusted schedules. Last week, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the release of the league's updated schedule didn't mean a final decision had been made to play the 2020 campaign.